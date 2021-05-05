Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

