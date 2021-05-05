Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2021 results reflect benefits from higher revenues and decline in provisions. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near-term woes of the company. Nevertheless, improving economic conditions might support Synovus’ growth.”

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNV. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

NYSE:SNV opened at $48.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,753,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.