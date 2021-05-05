T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.14. 184,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,093. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

