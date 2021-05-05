Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.18.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

