Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

