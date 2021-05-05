Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) & CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

11.7% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A CVD Equipment -17.55% -11.14% -7.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taronis Technologies and CVD Equipment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.53 -$15.04 million N/A N/A CVD Equipment $19.65 million 1.55 -$6.33 million N/A N/A

CVD Equipment has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taronis Technologies and CVD Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVD Equipment beats Taronis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace, medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, such as gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides instrumentation, fine feature patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and custom designed items, as well as offers carbon composites and electronic materials. The company sells its products primarily to aerospace/defense, medical, electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories. CVD Equipment Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.