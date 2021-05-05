Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

