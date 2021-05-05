Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Holdings Lowered by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tata Motors by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69,597 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

TTM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 4,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

