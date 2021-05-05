TD Securities Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.18.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$39.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.19. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

