TD Securities Boosts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $10.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

