TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TMVWY traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

