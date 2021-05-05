Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) PT Raised to $500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $416.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.00.

TDY stock opened at $432.31 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.12 and its 200-day moving average is $385.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

