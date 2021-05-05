Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.00.

NYSE:TDY traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,138. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

