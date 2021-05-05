Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

TFX stock opened at $412.68 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

