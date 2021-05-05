Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,793.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.25.

Get Temenos alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.