Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TEI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $8.06.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.