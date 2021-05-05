Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72% Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 10.98 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -42.39 Bandwidth $232.59 million 13.04 $2.49 million ($0.43) -282.12

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tenable and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 1 11 0 2.92 Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $53.23, indicating a potential upside of 44.35%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $192.86, indicating a potential upside of 58.98%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Tenable.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance. The company also offers Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

