Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Price Down 5%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 475,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

