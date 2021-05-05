Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 763,607 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Terra Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

