Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

