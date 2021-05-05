Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

