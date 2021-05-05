Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $672.53. The stock had a trading volume of 628,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,605,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $687.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.22 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,364.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

