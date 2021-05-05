Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $860.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to $860.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $673.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $687.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $648.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.22 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

