Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,637.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,568.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $984.39. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,710.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

