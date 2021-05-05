The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%.

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. 168,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $994.95 million, a PE ratio of -421.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

