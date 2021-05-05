The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 359,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,281. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.