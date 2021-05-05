The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

