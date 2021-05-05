The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $185.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $182.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.08. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

