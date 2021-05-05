The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Down 21.3% in April

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,790,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 31,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of KO opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $233.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

