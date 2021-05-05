The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 3,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,878. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

