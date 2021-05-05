The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.