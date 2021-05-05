The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

The Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

EL opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

