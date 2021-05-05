The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of GT stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

