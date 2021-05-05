The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,277. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

