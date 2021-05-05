The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 327,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 15.4% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.61 and a 52 week high of $333.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $356.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

