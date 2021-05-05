The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.26.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $332.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.07 and its 200 day moving average is $281.95. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $223.61 and a fifty-two week high of $333.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 20,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.