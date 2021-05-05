The Middleby (MIDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect The Middleby to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Middleby to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $178.53 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $52.74 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

