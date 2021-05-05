The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NAIT stock opened at GBX 271.32 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £386.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.54. The North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.82 ($3.67).

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

