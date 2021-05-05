The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.59

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $406.15 million and $96.75 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00175565 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

