The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.78. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.