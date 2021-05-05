The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post $8.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.33 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

TRV traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $158.53. 1,389,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,919,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

