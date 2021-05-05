The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $334.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

