The Wendy’s (WEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect The Wendy’s to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.