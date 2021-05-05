The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

