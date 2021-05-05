The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Posts Earnings Results

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 320,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

