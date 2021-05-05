The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 666,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 239,867 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

