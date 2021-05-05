Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TBPH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 173,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,293. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

