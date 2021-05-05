Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

