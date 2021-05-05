Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.95. 18,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,126. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

