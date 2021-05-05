TheStreet Downgrades O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) to C+

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,144. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

